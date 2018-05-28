New guide helping North Shields economy be ship-shape

A new North Shields guide has been launched to help keep the local economy ship-shape.

North Shields Chamber of Trade and Commerce has joined forces with the Port of Tyne to make a visitor guide aimed at crews of ships visiting the Port.

More than 50 cruisers are expected this year, each averaging 800 crew on board, as well as tens of thousands of visitors.

And it is hoped the new guide will encourage more crews to visit different parts of North Shields, giving a boost to the local economy.

Miles Walton, chairman of the chamber, said: “This is a way of not only boosting the welfare of the crews, but also the shops, cafes, restaurants and other service providers who are spread across North Shields.

“Now tens of thousands more people this year will be aware of what the local area has to offer and will hopefully be paying a visit to some of the fantastic places that we have on our doorstep.”

The guide features a map of North Shields and details of areas, including the Fish Quay, town centre, Royal Quays and Tynemouth, as well as local transport links.

Port of Tyne director of health and safety, environment and marine harbour master Steven Clapperton said: “This is an opportunity for us to work together with the chamber to improve the offering we have for the crews of visiting vessels.

“It also means we can hopefully help to increase trade for local businesses as there are crew members who want to explore the local area.”

If you are interested in becoming a member of the North Shields Chamber please see www.northshieldschamber.co.uk or email loulaggancoaching@outlook.com