New homes are officially opened

A vacant plot of land at Cullercoats has been transformed from an eyesore into a modern housing development.

The former Wallington Court sheltered accommodation site in Wallington Avenue has been turned into 12 new bungalows.

The scheme, by Aurora Properties and its construction partner Compass Developments, on behalf of North Tyneside Council, includes ten homes for sale and two for affordable rent.

Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE officially opened the scheme and welcomed the first new resident to move in.

She said: “These fantastic new bungalows will make an important contribution to meeting housing needs in the borough, as well as reviving a disused piece of land. I’d like to thank everyone involved in delivering the project and I hope the homes bring a lot of happiness to our new residents.”

Norma York, 90, has just moved in from nearby Fairfield Drive. She says she loves her new home and is looking forward to welcoming her new neighbours.

She said: “I’m very pleased and happy with it. The bungalow is warm and welcoming, I love the way it’s set out and it suits me down to the ground.”

An open day will be held on Saturday, from 11am to 2pm, to give local homebuyers the chance to view one of the properties.

Interested parties can also arrange a viewing by contacting the sales team at Trading Places on 0191 251 1189.

The development is one of four key sites being brought forward for high quality family homes.

The others include the revival of Northumberland Square and the former Whiskey Bends and Avenue pub and hotel sites in Whitley Bay.