New homes in the pipeline at site

The provision of new-build residential properties near Benton will soon be bolstered by the unveiling of Taylor Wimpey North East’s Rutherford Manor development.

Due to open in the coming months, the scheme that is located at a site which was the former Northumbria University Coach Lane Campus will offer 63 homes, nine of which will be affordable units, in a range of two-bedroom starter homes to five-bedroom family properties.

There will be open spaces for residents and transport and traffic management contributions in excess of £105,000.

For more details, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk