New look Co-op store after £730,000 refurbishment

A store is set to serve-up a new look to customers following a major overhaul.

The Co-op store, in John Street, Cullercoats, will fully re-open on Thursday (April 4) after a £730,000 refurbishment.

The revamped store will offer fresh fruit and vegetables, healthy foods, meal ideas, ready-to-go hot food, award winning wines and essentials along with an In-store Bakery.

Richard Craven, store manager, said: “We are delighted to be undertaking such a significant investment in Cullercoats and we’re confident that the improvements will help us to better serve the community. It’s an exciting time for the whole team.”

Michael Boucher, area manager, said: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum. Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub, a real asset for the community.

“We also want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. Our members make a difference locally and simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they are raising much needed funding for organisations in their area.”

The store brings a funding boost locally through Co-op’s Membership scheme – members receive a five per cent reward on the purchase of own-brand products and services, with Co-op donating a further one per cent to good causes.

Causes in the area currently being supported include Beach Access North East, 2nd Monkseaton Brownies, and The Watch House Club.

Co-op members able to choose which group they would like to support online.

There are offers and promotions in and around the store to mark its launch. The community retailer has also unveiled a price investment programme to cut the cost of everyday essentials including fruit, vegetables, bread, fresh meat and ready meals, as well as household brand names.

Further information about the benefits of Co-op membership and, its Local Community Fund, is available by visiting www.coop.co.uk/membership