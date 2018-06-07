New-look prom is officially opened

Whitley Bay’s new-look Central Lower Promenade has been officially declared open.

Elected mayor Norma Redfearn and deputy mayor Bruce Pickard were joined by project partners for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The promenade has undergone a major transformation as part of North Tyneside Council’s £36million Seafront Master Plan.

The mayor said: “This is another huge step forward in our on-going work to breathe new life into the coastline at Whitley Bay.

“Our work at Central Lower Promenade has proved complex and presented different challenges along the way but the end result not only looks fantastic and has really revitalised the area but will also protect nearby homes and businesses from the threat of coastal erosion.

“It has been lovely to see families and visitors enjoying the new promenade and its bright new-look also fits in wonderfully alongside the other changes taking place at the Spanish City, Northern Promenade and all the way along to St Mary’s Lighthouse.”

The complex project involved strengthening the existing sea wall at beach level to protect nearby homes and businesses, construction of a new rear wall on the lower promenade and a series of public realm improvements.

On the upper promenade, the footpath has been returned to its original width and attractive new rose and sandstone coloured surfacing has been laid.

Custom-made balustrades, which cover around 240m in length, have been installed, and Grant’s Clock has been repainted in the traditional Whitley Bay colours of blue and green.

The lower promenade has been transformed with new ‘buff’ coloured surfacing, complex strengthening works have been carried out and new ramps and steps created. There is also space for pop-up stalls to set up.

Railings have also been installed and new bins, benches and street lights added.

It has been carried out in partnership with Hartlepool Borough Council, Hall Construction Services, the Environment Agency and Northumbrian Water.