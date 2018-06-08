New Metro timetables are backed by passengers

Passengers have welcomed the latest timetable change on the Tyne and Wear Metro.

A new poster format marked the change earlier this month, making the timetable cleaner and clearer.

Nine out of ten people responding to a consultation welcomed the new design, which has been produced in-house by Nexus, the public body which owns and manages the system.

The new design splits Green and Yellow line train times for the first time, making it easier to find the service you want. It also matches the format of local bus timetables already produced by Nexus.

Huw Lewis, customer services director at Nexus, said: “We came up with a new look for timetables designed to make it easier for people to find their train.

“We consulted passengers on a draft design and I’m delighted to say 90 per cent of people thought it was an improvement.

“Producing timetables in-house with the software we use for bus stops means we can produce posters more cheaply and much quicker so every station had a new timetable on day one.

“Finding the right information easily is important to passengers so this is just one of the ways we’re working to make Metro better.”

The new timetable on the Metro saw most times move by only a minute or two to fit in with national rail changes and improve reliability. Metro’s core daytime frequency of five trains an hour on each line, and a train every three minutes through Newcastle at peak times, has not changed.