New micropub opens its doors

With a mission to bring back great British beer, Black Storm Brewery has officially opened the doors to its Storm Cellar micropub on York Road in Whitley Bay.

This follows the successful pop-up bottle shop and tasting events that were held earlier this year.

Paul Hughes, managing director of Black Storm, said: “Since we launched our range of Black Storm beers less than a year ago, we have travelled across the country to introduce many beer lovers to our range of northern-brewed real ales.

“We’ve received great feedback and have started excellent relationships with other drinks companies that are developing the future of British beer.”

James Davie-Baguley, operations director, added: “Living in North Shields, we always knew that we wanted to open a venue in North Tyneside – a home for Black Storm that not only sells our great beer, but also champions other small batch beers, ciders and spirits producers from across the UK.”

The micropub is next to Whitley Bay Library and only five minutes walk from Whitley Bay Metro Station.