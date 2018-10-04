New milestone on North Shields housing

Two new structures have been unveiled on the banks of the Tyne.

The facades of the Smokehouses buildings at Smith’s Dock have been revealed for the first time.

Urban Splash and Places for People – the joint developers breathing new life into the former dockyard in North Shields, creating more than 800 homes, workspaces, green spaces and public amenities – have released a collection of new images showing the structures ahead of the buildings’ full completion in 2019.

They will comprise 80 apartments with fantastic views of the river.

Guy Ackernley said: “We’re thrilled to have taken down the scaffolding and revealed the exteriors of these beautiful buildings for the first time.

“We’ve already completed 34 houses on the elevated Plateau area of Smith’s Dock, but these apartments are the first fixture of our scheme directly on the waterfront, bringing a prominent new addition to the local landscape.

“Aesthetically they’re in keeping with the local area and are a natural architectural extension of the neighbouring apartments at Brewery Bond.”

The JV partners are now marketing the final apartments on sale at the Smokehouses, where some of the one, two and three-bedroom properties remain on sale.

Guy said: “The internal aesthetics are equally as beautiful and design-led – including floor to ceiling glass windows which allow natural light to flood in. We’ll be able to share the first visuals of those later in the year.”

The apartments have been designed by architects SimpsonHaugh.

David Green, Partner at SimpsonHaugh, said: Our aim was to provide a unique residential experience that contributes to the identity of Smith’s Dock. Drawing inspiration from the form and scale of the adjacent Brewery Bond Warehouse, the fully glazed gables will offer residents spectacular views across the River Tyne.”

The Smokehouses are just one of the residential elements at Smith’s Dock. The three-storey, waterfront family Town Houses standing on the Plateau are now complete and fully sold, while earlier this year, ten George Clarke-designed Fab Houses were also launched for sale; a new Fab show house opened its doors this month.

For more information, please call 0191 580 7999 or email: hello@smithsdocks.co.uk