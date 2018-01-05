New owners take over at Whitley Bay music school

A popular music centre has been taken on by new owners.

Steven Moor and Susan Larthe de Langadure are looking to take Yamaha Music School, in Whitley Bay, to the next level.

The pair have bold plans to expand the choices available to existing and new students at the school.

Susan said: “It’s a really exciting time for me.

“I have been a manager at Yamaha Music School and am delighted we can expand our involvement with the local community. I love every minute of my job and for me to become part-owner is a dream come true.”

Steven, a tutor of drums and keyboard who has worked and performed in the region for many years, said: “Music has always been a major part of my life and I have been lucky to perform in some amazing shows and I am passionate about sharing my skills.”

The school is increasing its number of tutors and over the next six months and will be offering lessons to more than 100 new students.

The school currently offers a junior music course for children from four years, as well as keyboard, guitar and drum lessons. There is no age limit as lessons for adult beginners are also available.

The change of ownership of Whitley Bay’s Yamaha Music School will take place seamlessly over the next few months and the school remains open to existing and new students throughout.

Anyone interested in joining the music school can enjoy a free taster lesson during January. For more information, visit www.ymp-Tyneside.co.uk or www.facebook.com/yamahamusicwhitleybay