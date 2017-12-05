New parking offer is made to drivers

A special deal is being offered on coastal car parks this month.

North Tyneside Council is encouraging visitors to spend more time enjoying the coastline without worrying about the time.

The local authority is hoping to make it easier for people to spend a full day enjoying the borough’s award-winning coastline.

From December 4, North Tyneside Council will give motorists the option of buying a day ticket for its foreshore car parking facilities – which can be found along the coast from St Mary’s Lighthouse to Tynemouth Front Street.

The move aims to complement the existing flexible parking arrangements and mean visitors will no longer need to worry if they lose track of time enjoying the borough’s coastal attractions.

And the day ticket is good value too – at less than £5, it is the equivalent to the price of four hours’ parking.

Coun John Harrison, cabinet member for Housing and Transport, said: “North Tyneside has a fantastic coastline and there is a huge investment underway in the seafront.

“We’re committed to supporting tourism and local businesses and work hard to make it as easy as possible for people to visit.

“Our flexible parking initiative already enables people to pay for parking once but use other parking facilities along the coast.

“A number of people asked us whether we could introduce a day ticket too – we’ve listened and I’m delighted that it will be available from December 4.”