New partnership for recycling firm

The new year will see a new partnership between Wallsend-based O’Brien Waste Recycling and Esh Group.

The rolling contract, estimated at £500,000 annually, will see O’Brien deliver a range of skip and bin waste recycling services for Esh’s North East based construction work – including at its offices in Durham.

In terms of environmental performance, Esh has a series of schemes under way to support and engage with communities, clients and its own workforce.

O’Brien Waste Recycling was successful in securing the partnership due to its own ethical business ethos, which is underpinned by thorough waste sorting processes designed to extract as many recyclables from commercial waste as possible.

This is achieved through a combination of manual and automated processes.

Central to the deal is the delivery of a series of key indicators to measure performance.

David Bennett, sales and marketing Director at O’Brien, said: “Standards are rightly being raised all of the time, as is the expectation of what waste companies should offer.

“The provision of waste services goes beyond simply supplying a business with a bin or a skip and picking them up when they are full.

“Businesses are looking for a business partner to help them identify improvements in their waste recycling performance via a combination of industry expertise and innovation.”