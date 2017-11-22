New plaque honours magazine’s history in Tynemouth

A plaque commemorating Tynemouth’s place in literary history has been erected.

Bosses at Blackswan have created the plaque to honour Viz magazine.

The business transformation consultancy now occupies the Prudhoe Terrace building, previously home to the self-styled ‘third or fourth funniest magazine in Britain’.

Blackswan’s chief operating officer, Karen Lee, said: “We are delighted that Viz magazine was once created in our offices and we wanted to honour them with this plaque.

“The magazine was often quite controversial and outspoken.”

Chris Donald began producing Viz in his bedroom in his parents’ Jesmond home with the help of his brother, Simon, before moving to Tynemouth from 2006 to 2012.

Viz’s irreverent mix of bad language, childish cartoons and sharp satire has seen its creators hauled over the coals by the United Nations, Scotland Yard and exhibited in the Tate Gallery.

Viz co-editor, Graham Dury, said: “Having a blue plaque put up to commemorate the toilet humour that was produced from these premises during those six years fills us with pride.

“Indeed, the only greater honour that could be bestowed upon us would be recognition in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List with a knighthood or perhaps even elevation to the peerage.”

As Viz enters its fourth decade, characters such as the Fat Slags, Sid the Sexist, Roger Mellie, as well as its hugely-popular Top Tips are established as national institutions.