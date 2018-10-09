New Post Office open in Wallsend

Wallsend’s new Post Office is open for business.

The facility has moved from The Forum shopping centre to 57-58 High Street West, offering customers a “brighter modern retail environment”.

Officials say it will continue to provide the same range of products and services while the opening hours will remain the same – 8am to 7.30pm Monday; 8am to 8pm Tuesday to Thursday; 8am to 5.30pm Friday; 8am to 5pm Saturday; and 10am to 4pm Sunday.

Gail Burnett, Post Office Area Network Change Manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the community will meet customer needs.”

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”