New president for Whitley Bay Rotary

A new president has been elected at Whitley Bay Rotary Club.

John Clarkson, who hails from Yorkshire, but has lived and worked in the north east for 26 years, takes over from Brian Royce.

The chartered chemist, who prior to retirement was director of environment for Rio Tinto Alcan in Lynemouth, said the theme for his presidential year is Teamwork and Flexibility.

Any charities seeking support should get in touch with the club via its website.