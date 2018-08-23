New RNLI ice cream flavour is a huge hit

Di Meo’s Ice Cream Parlour in Whitley Bay has brought a new flavour to town in support of Cullercoats RNLI.

Orange Club biscuit flavour ‘Lifeboat ice cream’ is being sold throughout August.

And 25p of the cost of every scoop sold will be donated to Cullercoats RNLI.

The unusual flavour was created by shop owner Luciano to support the important cause.

And it has already proven so popular with both the lifeboat crew and locals that Luciano has been hard at work making more to keep up with the demand.