New self-storage facility at estate

Those who do not have the necessary space to store valuable belongings, seasonal gear or business stock can use a new self-storage facility in North Tyneside.

Tyneside Self Storage, located on West Chirton North Industrial Estate, opened today.

With drive-up 24-hour access for those in receipt of a specialist secure key fob, customers can be safe in the knowledge, along with cutting edge CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology, that the premises offers a high level of security and ease.

Mike McColl, managing director of Tyneside Self Storage and neighbouring composite panel manufacturers Isoclad, said: “Having been one of the original tenants on this industrial estate more than 30 years ago, we feel like the location is the perfect solution for those looking for safe, secure storage at competitive prices.

“With the on-going works associated with the Silverlink Retail Park and A19, it’s clear that access to alternative facilities was becoming increasingly difficult for both residents and business located in North Tyneside.”

The site also benefits from motion sensitive lighting, an 8ft steel palisade fence and high-security locks on all units.

Tyneside Self Storage prices start from only £12.50 per week for a 64sq ft space and £25 per week for 160sq ft space.

For more information about the options available, call 0191 2580286 or visit www.tynesideselfstorage.co.uk