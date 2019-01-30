New show homes to open on North Shields waterfront

Potential buyers are being invited to have a first look around North Shields’ latest waterfront homes.

Places for People and Urban Splash have created two new showhomes at the Smokehouses buildings at Smith’s Dock in North Shields.

Work on creating new homes at the former Smith's Dock in North Shields is continuing.

The two show apartments will open on Saturday.

The developers are breathing new life into the former dockyard, creating more than 800 homes, workspaces, green spaces and public amenities.

Guy Ackernley, director of residential sales, said: “We are very excited to show customers inside the Smokehouses for the first time.

“Our event will be the first opportunity for customers to see what’s on offer, as well as helping those who want to learn about Help to Buy and the ways in which they can purchase.”

The Smokehouses comprise of 80 one, two and three bedroom properties, with prices from £125,000, and are the third residential element of Smith’s Dock to be completed.

Guy added: “We’ve already completed 34 houses on the elevated Plateau area of Smith’s Dock, including the George Clarke designed Fab Houses. These apartments are the first fixture of our scheme directly on the waterfront.

“Aesthetically they’re in keeping with the local area and are a natural architectural extension of the neighbouring apartments at Brewery Bond. The apartments are design-led, with a fantastic use of space and wonderful river views.

“We’re excited to be able to show people the much anticipated finished product via our show homes and have started taking bookings for viewings.”

For more on viewing the show homes or attending the Help to Buy workshop, call 0191 580 7999 or email hello@smithsdocks.co.uk

The Smokehouses apartments have been designed by architects SimpsonHaugh. The practice also developed the overall site masterplan, which will bring into use much of the waterfront, with new ideas for future phases soon to be unveiled.