New strategy to deal with crime and disorder in North Tyneside

Agencies have come together to set out how they plan to deal with crime and disorder in North Tyneside.

Leading figures from the public and private sector, who form the Safer North Tyneside Partnership Board, have outlined plans to keep communities safe in a renewed strategy.

The board – including representatives from North Tyneside Council, police, fire service, health organisations, rehabilitation teams and probation service – is looking to update the Community Safety Strategy.

Coun Carole Burdis, chairman, said: “Reducing crime and disorder is a key priority, not just for the council, but for our partners, too.

“We all have our part to play in keeping North Tyneside safe and the partnership is a great way to bring us together to look at how we do so.

“The strategy provides a focus for the partnership’s work – it is designed to address and capture any complex and cross-cutting issues to ensure we’re addressing the key priorities that members of the public expect.”

Priorities of the strategy, which covers 2019 to 2024, include co-ordinating and supporting work to safeguarded people in the community; exploring the link between alcohol and drug misuse in relation to crime and disorder; dealing with environmental issues such as dog fouling and fly-tipping, and more.

Chief Superintendent Janice Hutton, from Northumbria Police, said: “We are fully committed to working with partners to address concerns raised by the communities we serve.”

She added: “We appreciate the impact crime and disorder can have on residents and businesses and we all have a role to play in tackling these issues and helping to prevent offences from happening in the first place.

“We have already seen a number of successful initiatives launched and by working together I am confident we can build on these to ensure everyone feels safe.”

The partnership’s previous successes include creating a victim support scheme; implementing mobile CCTV cameras to be deployed when necessary; improving access to support for victims of domestic abuse; supporting people targeted by hate crime; supporting the young mayor to launch an anti-bullying campaign in schools; and commissioning local charities to support the national Prevent agenda.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Station Manager Jeff Boath said: “We are pleased to be able to work together with partners to keep North Tyneside safe. Helping to reduce the impact of anti-social behaviour is a key priority for all of us”

Adrian Dracup, safeguarding adult lead for NHS North Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “The CCG is committed to ensuring that appropriate health services are available for residents across the borough. This includes services to support victims of crime and disorder as this can have a significant impact on an individual’s health and wellbeing.”

The strategy will now be considered by full council on 17 January 2019.