New treats on offer at Whitley Bay restaurant

A Whitley Bay restaurant has whipped up a locally-influenced Geordie afternoon tea menu.

Hinnies Restaurant, in East Parade, is serving afternoon tea for £16 per person including tea or coffee, or £19 with a glass of fizz.

Crafted by head chef Gareth Clarke, afternoon tea is available Tuesday to Friday, noon to 2pm, and on Saturday from noon to 4pm.

The menu features a selection of home-made sourdough stottie sandwiches including ham hock and pease pudding, honey-smoked salmon with dill and lemon mayonnaise, and cream cheese, chives and cucumber.

Savoury delights include a Geordie-style sausage roll and a herb scone, while the third tier features seasonal tart and chocolate brownie. Vegetarian options are also available.

The menu can be seen on www.hinnies.co.uk

Andy Hook, owner of Hinnies, said: “We receive lots of requests for afternoon tea, so we decided to put our own Geordie spin on this traditional English pastime.

“We’re very much inspired by local, hearty, comforting, culinary favourites, so autumn seemed like the ideal time to introduce an indulgent afternoon tea menu.

“Being based by the seaside, we’re in a perfect location for guests to warm up with tea and coffee, and to treat themselves to our three-tiered selection of delights after a long coastal walk. Customers can also buy the afternoon tea as a gift voucher for Christmas.”

Afternoon tea is not available throughout December but will start up again in January.

Hinnies was opened in February 2016 by the team who own Blackfriars and Dobson & Parnell in Newcastle and has made a big impact on the dining scene in Whitley Bay.

The restaurant also created a stunning outdoor space in August to enable guests to enjoy a spot of al fresco drinking and dining in the summer sunshine.

The terrace is dog-friendly and cyclist-friendly, featuring specially installed bike racks so that cyclists have a secure space to store their bikes while they enjoy a break at Hinnies.