New trucks smooth way for roads team

North Tyneside Council’s highways team has taken delivery of a fleet of new and improved vehicles.

The seven flatbed trucks will make it easier for the workers to continue to repair about 3,000 potholes and footpath defects every year.

As well as being more reliable, the trucks feature a number of improvements that will benefit the workforce.

Six of them have a hydraulic lift at the tailgate, which will make it easier for the crew to load and unload heavy equipment, while the seventh, a tipper truck, enables heavy materials and equipment to be rolled on and off.

All of the vehicles have dedicated storage units behind the cab for tools, as well as hot and cold water and a soap dispenser.

Coun Carl Johnson, cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “Our highways team provides a hugely important service for our residents, which is why we closely monitor their performance when it comes to repairs.

“So far this year, all of the most serious highways defects that were reported to them or identified through their inspections were repaired within 24 hours. Just over 99 per cent of all others have been repaired within 10 working days.

“These new vehicles can only help them to continue to provide an efficient and effective response.”

The highways team is retaining two of its existing flatbed trucks and it also has two state-of-the-art gully wagons – a 2,550 gallon combination unit with a moving division and a 1,800 gallon combination unit.