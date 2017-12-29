New wardens flying the flag for coastal regeneration plans

Two recruits have stepped up the vital role of coastal wardens in the regeneration of North Tyneside’s award-winning coastline.

A number of major improvement schemes are under way to breathe new life into the coast as part of North Tyneside Council’s £36million Seafront Master Plan.

To support this, the council has welcomed two new additions to the coastal warden team.

While coastal wardens usually work over the summer, Reece Smith and James Tate are braving the cold winter weather to help ensure high environmental standards are maintained throughout the year to keep the new-and-improved coastline looking its brilliant best.

Their important role will involve maintaining areas of the coast on a daily basis in line with best practice and national standards.

They will have an input in the horticultural features used to brighten up the area and will work closely with the local community in order to benefit everyone who visits the coast, which has recently won awards for the quality of its bathing water and its beaches.

The wardens will also have enforcement powers in relation to environmental crime and will proactively encourage responsible dog ownership.

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “I am delighted to welcome Reece and James to the team and can see that they have really taken to their new roles.

“Huge changes for the better are happening everywhere you look along our coastline and adding these new wardens to our excellent team is another sign of our commitment to making the regeneration a success.”

Coun John Stirling, cabinet member for environment, said: “The wardens will be an integral part of the Horticulture and Parks team and will be required to make sure Green and Blue Flag standards are followed and maintained, ensuring North Tyneside continues to be a great place to live, work and visit.”

The wardens currently work a 37-hour week, Monday to Friday.

However, during the height of the summer and high footfall along the coast shift patterns will be reviewed.

The Seafront Master Plan has seen a number of major projects already completed, including the new Premier Inn hotel and Beefeater restaurant, while the first stage of work to transform the Northern Promenade is nearly finished.

A coastline land train, run by Cygnet Events, has also been launched to give visitors a closer look at the various improvements.

Work is continuing to restore the Spanish City to its former glory and the sea defence scheme at Central Lower Promenade is progressing well, while the former Toy Museum is being transformed into a cultural hub further along the coast at the Palace Buildings in Tynemouth.

Find out more about coastal regeneration at http://my.northtyneside.gov.uk/cat egory/642/coastal-regenera tion and keep up-to-date with the latest developments on Facebook – search for Whitley Bay Seafront Master Plan.