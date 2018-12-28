New Year honours on North Tyneside

Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell has received a knighthood in the New Year honours.

The 61-year-old, who has been Labour MP for Tynemouth since 1997, receives the honour for political service.

Sue Pearce

He served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Home Office from 2008 until 2010, and is currently the Deputy Chief Whip of the Labour Party.

Jim Mackey, chief executive of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, has been knighted in recognition of his services to healthcare.

Born and bred in Hebburn, Jim joined the NHS in 1990, quickly rising through the ranks and, at one point, being one of the youngest chief executives of a hospital trust in England. Now settled in Northumberland, Jim is married to Vicky and together they have two grown-up children.

Northumbria Healthcare is seen as one of the best NHS organisations in Englandand, under Jim';s leadership, has been recognised nationally and internationally for the quality of services provided to patients alongside being one of the best places to work within the NHS.

John Lawlor

Jim recently returned to Northumbria Healthcare following a two-year secondment as the first chief executive of NHS Improvement which is responsible for overseeing foundation trusts and NHS trusts, as well as independent providers that provide NHS-funded care.

Speaking on this honour, Sir James said: “I am delighted and humbled to have been awarded this knighthood. This means a lot to my family and I and it is a privilege to have been named amongst such worthy recipients.

“However, this award represents the hard work and dedication of colleagues within the trust who, day-in day-out, deliver fantastic patient care in and around North Tyneside and Northumberland. I would also take this opportunity to pay tribute to those staff I worked closely with in NHS Improvement and like to thank them, and all colleagues at Northumbria Healthcare, for their support and I accept this award in their collective honour.”

Alan Richardson, chair of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It is with great pride that, on behalf of all staff and governors of the trust, I congratulate Jim on his knighthood. This recognition is well-earned and deserved and testament to the successful leadership role Jim has had across the NHS over many years.”

James Ramsbotham

There are also local honours for local leaders in the fields of education, health, social welfare and business.

Ann Bramley, reading champion at Western Community Primary School in Wallsend, receives a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community.

Sue Pearce, CEO of Rape Crisis Tyneside and Northumberland (RCTN), was shocked and delighted to receive a Member of the British Empire (MBE) Award for her work with women who have experienced sexual violence.

She said “I have had a very rewarding career at RCTN and I never anticipated it would be topped by such an accolade.”

Sue started her career in Rape Crisis in 2001 when she became a volunteer counsellor for the Rape and Sexual Abuse Counselling Centre based in Darlington. She subsequently also volunteered as a Trustee for the organisation.

She moved to RCTN, (or Tyneside Rape Crisis Centre as it was called then) in 2003 to take up a part-time paid counsellor role before moving in 2009 into a full-time role. She has provided women with over 5,000 hours of counselling and support. Since she started, RCTN has increased from a team of three to a team of 19.

In 2009, Sue was one of the team instrumental in enabling RCTN to offer services in Northumberland. She moved into a part-time CEO role in 2013 and this has expanded over the years such that in 2019, this will become her full-time job.

In the last few years Sue has increasing become involved in supporting women with the issues they face in accessing a fair outcome from the criminal justice system. She was part of Vera Baird’s (Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner) Court Observer Panel looking at the progress of rape cases through Newcastle Crown Court and of the PCC’s independent panel

investigating complaints about the police. Through this her knowledge of the barriers women face navigating the criminal justice system has developed and she has used this to great effect to support the development of RCTN’s specialist Practical and Emotional Support service (a service supported by the PCC).

Sue is currently championing the need to improve support for older women who experience sexual violence and is awaiting the outcome of a major bid which will raise awareness of specific the problems older women face and provide support for them to overcome the sometimes devastating impact of sexual violence and abuse.

She said: “Many people will find it hard to understand, but I love my job: I find it challenging and fulfilling. I am saddened and frustrated at the stories I hear from our clients, but I know that RCTN helps many of them to live a better life beyond the sexual abuse. It has been a privilege of working with women who were prepared to share their stories of abuse with me: I couldn’t have developed the knowledge I have without them. And, of course, I could not do what I do without the wonderful support of the organisation’s trustees, staff and volunteers. Thank you all."

Sir James Mackey

John Lawlor, chief executive of Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust, receives an OBE for services to the NHS.

James Ramsbotham. chief executive of North East England Chamber of Commerce, receives a CBE for services to Business and to the Economy in the North East.

The Chamber has almost 3,000 members and delivers a range of business membership services, especially international trade advice.

He served as a non-executive director on the Board of the Darlington Building Society for nearly 12 years and retired in December 2017 after four years as chairman.

Previously James was vice chairman of the Esh Group – the North East construction group. Prior to that, he spent 14 years corporate banking in Barclays Bank plc, latterly as marketing director and had 12 years soldiering in the Royal Green Jackets.