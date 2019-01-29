Next act revealed for Mouth of the Tyne Festival

The next act to perform at this year’s Mouth of the Tyne Festival has been announced.

English-Italian singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti has been confirmed for the Festival, organised by North Tyneside Council.

He will perform a headline show at Tynemouth Priory and Castle on Friday, July 12.

Jack’s new album, Singing to Strangers, will be released on March 15 and features collaborations with Bob Dylan and Kylie Minogue.

His last two top ten albums Written in Scars and Sleep No More went gold, selling hundreds of thousands of copies between them.

Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE said: “Jack is playing some big shows this summer and we’re really looking forward to welcoming him to Tynemouth for what will be a very special performance in beautiful surroundings.

“With Rick Astley’s show nearly sold out and more artists to announce over the next few weeks, it’s sure to be another great year.

“The festival attracts around 100,000 visitors and always provides a boost the local economy and increases tourism to the area.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, £29.50 each, from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.seetickets.com

The last remaining tickets for Rick Astley, who will perform on the Saturday evening, are also on sale on those websites.

The festival, now in its 15th year, takes place in Tynemouth and features spectacular outdoor concerts at Tynemouth Priory and Castle, free world-class street entertainment, a jazz stage, children’s pageant, activities in Tynemouth Station and much more.

The festival is thought to generate more than a million pounds for the local economy.

The festival is supported by Engie and Port of Tyne.

For further information find it on Facebook or see www.mouthofthetynefestival.com