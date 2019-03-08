Next stage in key regeneration project in North Shields

A contractor has been appointed to deliver the transformation of a landmark Georgian Square in the heart of North Shields.

Aurora Properties, acting on behalf of North Tyneside Council, has signed an agreement with Compass Developments to transform the site at Northumberland Square into 28 homes.

The £5.6m project will see a row of terraced properties on the square’s north side restored to their original use as homes.

Officials say the project, which includes new build houses and apartments with secure courtyard parking and gardens, is expected to deliver an economic boost.

The historic square, now a conservation area, was built in the early 1800s and is considered to be the nearest thing Tyneside has to the celebrated Georgian squares of London, Bath, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE said: “It’s now full steam ahead for this exciting development.

“Northumberland Square is an important part of our architectural heritage – the most complete example of a Georgian square on Tyneside – and this project will not only protect these wonderful buildings, but it will give our local businesses a lift and complement our regeneration programme in North Shields.

“I know it’s in very safe hands with Compass Developments, as well as a supporting cast of local craftspeople who will come on board.”

Extensive work to prepare the site has been completed and the construction phase is due to begin this month.

The transformation will take an estimated 18 months to complete.

Chairman of Compass Developments Graham Armstrong said: “We are absolutely delighted and thrilled at being awarded this prestigious contract and have begun actively looking at how we can engage with the local community and provide a range of opportunities while we are working in the area.”