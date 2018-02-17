Nexus gives bus pass reminder

Nexus is halfway through a mail-out to 100,000 elderly and disabled people in Tyne and Wear who are entitled by law to a free bus pass.

The mail-out will continue by post code until early March – and passholders are being reassured not to contact Nexus until after that date if they have not received a new card.

The English National Concessionary Travel Scheme smart cards will be sent automatically to anyone who has used their card in 2017, or advised Nexus they would like to have it renewed.

Free bus pass holders who have not used their pass at any time during 2017 will not have them automatically renewed. If they want another pass, they will need to register online at www.nexus.org.uk/newct contact Nexus on 0191 20 20 747, go into a Nexus Travel Shop.

Huw Lewis, customer services director at Nexus, said: “The mail-out by our contractor is going smoothly and no-one should worry if they have not received a card yet.”

“The size of this mail-out means that some people will get cards before others, but that’s no reason to worry.

“Most people do not need to do anything more than keep an eye on the post – we will be sending out new smart cards automatically between now and the middle of March, a few weeks before existing cards expire.”

More than 240,000 people aged over the state pension age or eligible through disability in Tyne and Wear hold an English National Concessionary Travel Scheme smart card issued by Nexus.

Nexus, using funds from local councils, pays transport operators around £38million a year for cardholders to be carried without charge after 9.30am on weekdays and all day at weekends and bank holidays. Card holders can also buy a Metro Gold Card for £25 if a local resident.