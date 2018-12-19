Nine Wallsend residents each win £1k on lottery

A group of residents are celebrating a lottery win.

Nine people in Wallsend each scooped a £1,000 cash prize on the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Town Square neighbours netted the cash when their lucky postcode, NE28 8RE, was announced as a Daily Prize winner last week.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “I’m over the moon for all our winners in Wallsend!

“I’m sure they’ll have a fabulous time splashing out with the windfall. Make sure you’re playing and it could be your postcode we visit next.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £361 million to date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

