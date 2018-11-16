Nominations sought for annual Town Cup

Nominations are being sought for a stand-out person or organisation in Whitley Bay.

North Tyneside Council is looking for a deserving winner of the Whitley Bay Town Cup.

The annual award is presented to an individual or organisation in Whitley Bay who has played a part in hosting an outstanding event, or provided outstanding service for their community.

The cup was first presented in 1954 when it was introduced by the former Whitley Bay Council. It was donated to North Tyneside Council in its formation in 1974.

Councillors will consider the nominations in December, with the Chair of the Council, Coun Tommy Mulvenna, presenting the award in January.

Last year’s cup was presented to Shikara restaurant in honour of the national recognition they had received and how the success of the business had helped raise the profile of Whitley Bay.

Nomination forms are available by visiting www.northtyneside.gov.uk and searching for ‘Town Cup’, by calling (0191) 643 5313 or by emailing democraticsupport@northtyneside.gov.uk

The closing date for nominations will be on November 27.

Only individuals or organisations from the former borough of Whitley Bay can be considered for the award.

Previous winners of the award include The Jam Jar Cinema, The BAY Foodbank and the Angels of the North.