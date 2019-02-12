Nominations sought for hospitality awards

Nominations are being sought for the best hospitality service providers in the region

The North East Hotels Association Excellence Awards celebrate talented people working in some of the best-known hotels, delivering an outstanding service to guests and communities.

Lisa Crocker, joint chairman of the North East Hotels Association and general manager at Staybridge Suites Newcastle, said: “The awards recognise, reward and celebrate the very best the north east tourism and hospitality industry has to offer. They seek to celebrate the people in our industry who strive to provide the best guest experience possible.”

There are ten categories, including warmest welcome, support services excellence, rising star, inspirational leader and best newcomer.

The deadline for nominations is Friday. Email awards@nehotels.co.uk

The winners and runners-up will be revealed at an awards night hosted by the Hilton Newcastle Gateshead on Sunday, May 19.

Around 400 guests and industry professionals attending the awards ceremony will also be treated to a prize-winning meal as part of the Excellence Awards dinner.