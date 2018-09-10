North East band to launch their latest single

A north east band is heading to Newcastle to launch a new single.

A veritable ‘who’s who’ of the local acoustic scene will descend on The Globe in Railway Street, on September 20, to help The Violet Bunnies launch their new single Grass.

Having gained something of a reputation as a ‘bands’ band’, the Violet Bunnies are known for their indie folk and folk rock anthems, making music for fans and the scene alike.

Modelled on the closely associated Old Tom Folk and Acoustic night, held every third Wednesday of the month at The Globe, the Grass launch will feature performances by a host of original local artists and the Violet Bunnies themselves.

The band is made up of Chriss Hardisty from Dudley, on vocals; Mirka Saarinen on vocals/guitar/percussion; Alex Moon on piano; and Mark Embley on guitar.

Grass will be available to stream and purchase from online outlets on Thursday, September 20.

Anyone who would like buy tickets for the launch event should visit http://events.eventzilla.net/e/the-violet-bunnies--grass-2138950971

For more information about the band visit facebook.com/thevioletbunnies