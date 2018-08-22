North Shields beauty salon growing from small beginnings

A North Shields beauty salon is going from strength to strength after growing from its small beginnings.

Chasing Perfection, in Pheonix Chase, New York, was set up by Leigh Kennedy eight years ago as a mobile business.

But demand saw her set up a room in her house to work from before renting a room at Northumbria Skin in Monkseaton where business continued to grow.

And in March, she moved to her new base in North Shields, officially opening in May.

The expansion has led to Leigh taking on more staff, including two juniors, a part- time therapist, all joined by a hairdresser and a makeup artist.

Leigh said: “I am working with a girl who runs an aesthetics clinic once a month too. Her business is new so she is excited to work in my salon.

“It’s all very exciting and we are expanding very quickly.

“My clients are amazing and without them I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

She added: “We’ve come a long way since I started out as a mobile business.

“I wanted the business to grow and develop while offering clients even more.”