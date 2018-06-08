North Shields beauty salon marks 20th anniversary

A woman who set up a beauty salon from her parents’ Edwardian home is celebrating its 20-year anniversary.

Leigh Adams moved into the property in Upper Norfolk Street, North Shields, with her husband and three children in 1995, quickly seeing the potential the building had.

The 58-year-old pooled all of her resources into making her dream a reality, and now Sanctuary House has eight therapists offering treatments from holistic to hairdressing.

Leigh said: “When we moved here the building just had such a lovely feel and ambience, I knew it could be a wonderful sanctuary for people to come and enjoy a treatment.

“It was a scary decision and very hard to be an independent businesswoman then. Initially, I thought it may be a short-term business, but I had three children under five and I needed an income.

“A lot of people thought it would never work.”

She added: “Over time women’s perceptions have changed about having treatments and women come here to feel empowered. We get people from all walks of life, from an 80-year-old who has never had a treatment to others who are regular.”

Leigh, who has worked all over the UK as a beauty therapist, now works with ten other women, including her daughter Lili, who runs an interior gift shop from the premises.

Leigh added: “Women deserve to have time for themselves. I would encourage any woman out there with a business idea to give it a go. I never imagined I’d be here now, but I feel very lucky.”

For more information go to sanctuaryhouse.co.uk