North Shields brewery put up for sale

An award-winning brewery based in North Shields has been put up for sale.

Mordue Brewery, based on the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate, has been operating for 24 years.

But current owners Garry and Matt Fawson have decided to sell the business to focus on another project.

They said: “We’ve been at the helm of Mordue Brewery for the past 24 years and still have a real love for what we do.

“We opened Beeronomy on Hood Street earlier this year, which is a project that’s been in the making for quite a while.

“It’s an exciting new venture for us and one we want to get right – as it’s taking up lots of our time we want to focus on this and avoid neglecting the brewery.

“As such, we’ve taken the decision to market the brewery for sale and we’d love to hand over the reins to somebody as passionate as we are and who’s capable of carrying on where we leave off. If that involves us staying on in some capacity then we’re more than happy to look at all options.

“Up until such time that the brewery sells, it’s very much business as usual for us.

“We won Gold at the 2018 Champion Beer of Britain for Workie Ticket and we’re hoping to feature on the podium again this year!”

The brewery features state-of-the-art equipment, including 150 brewers barrel fermentation vessels, within a 12,000 sq ft premises.

Mordue Brewery has won more than 60 awards for its beers from major competitions and organisations, including the IBC, CAMRA and SIBA.

The brewery has also just been nominated again for Champion Beer of Britain for 2019.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co have been tasked with selling the business.

David Cash, senior agent at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, said: “We’re delighted that Garry & Matt have entrusted us to handle the sale of their business.

“We’ve already seen strong interest from existing breweries across the country, as well as those looking to enter in to the exciting craft beer market.

“You just need to look at the long list of accolades the Garry and Matt have accrued over the years to understand how successful Mordue Brewery is and I think it would be an excellent purchase for somebody either looking to expand their existing concern or get a foothold in the industry.

“Craft beer is increasingly popular with consumers, with the market for packaged craft beer growing by 154 per cent in the last three years, so we are sure that the business and its high quality products will only continue to go from strength to strength under a new operator.”