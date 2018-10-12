North Shields building society taking part in Socktober

A building society is appealing for donations to help homeless people.

Yorkshire Building Society in North Shields is taking part in Socktober throughout this month.

The campaign, launched last year, helps End Youth Homelessness (EYH) and raises awareness of World Homeless Day on Wednesday, October 10.

Donations of new pairs of socks, toiletries and interview clothes, plus other items, such as woolly hats, gloves and scarves, can be made at the North Shields branch in Bedford Way.

Nick Turnbull, branch manager, said: “This is our second Socktober and we are hoping to make it as sock-cessful as last year. We’re really proud of our partnership with EYH and providing help for young people in need.”

He added: “Thanks to donations from people in North Shields and all over the UK, we have been able to help 125 young people into their own rented homes.

“The money that is raised funds a bespoke rent deposit scheme, which provides young people with access to a deposit guarantee, home essentials grants and practical help for living independently.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported us so far and would ask people to donate what they can to help us give homeless young people a chance to build a successful future.”

The branch is also raising money for EYH and is asking the public to support Socktober by making a donation to the campaign and posting a picture of themselves online with their favourite socks on October 10 with the hashtag #socktober.

Charlotte Milner, senior corporate partnerships officer for End Youth Homelessness, said: “Every year 86,000 young people are homeless in the UK.

“Through our partnership with Yorkshire Building Society we are not only supporting homeless young people into their own rented homes, we are also aiming to break down the barriers that homeless young people face.”

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/socktober18 or by texting SOCT70 followed by the amount you would like to donate £1, £2, £3, £4, £5 or £10 to 70070.