North Shields bus shelter becomes a stop for artists

A new bus stop has been catching the eye as a unique art studio.

Passengers can now enjoy some unique art while they wait for their bus at the stop next to Fiddler’s Green on North Shields Fish Quay.

Coun Bruce Pickard, Coun Frank Lott and local artist Helen Smith. Picture by Steve Brock.

The new shelter is billed as the latest gallery for professional artists and writers in North Tyneside.

North Tyneside Council’s North Shields Fish Quay Coastal Communities Team, FISH (Folk Interested in Shields Harbour) and Studio Above the Fish Shop developed the idea for an ‘art stop’ in partnership with the council and Nexus.

It already features work by local poet Paul Summers and various other pieces of art will also be added and change every few months.

Artist Helen Smith, who runs Studio Above the Fish Shop on the Fish Quay, said: “North Tyneside is spilling over with talented artists and writers.

“The art stop is a great way for them to make a new artwork or poem for the enjoyment of visitors, residents and those of us who work on the Fish Quay.”

Coun Frank Lott, chairman of the North Shields Fish Quay Coastal Communities Team, said: “It’s fantastic to see the new art stop in place on the Fish Quay.

“It is a unique feature that really enhances the area for residents and visitors and is a great way of showcasing the artistic talents of so many local people.

“This is the latest example of the Team’s commitment to making public spaces around the Quay more attractive.”

Huw Lewis, Customer Service Director, Nexus, said: “This year we celebrate 40 years of public art on Tyne and Wear’s transport network.

“Throughout the years our passengers have welcomed works from both local and national artists which have enhanced journeys and benefited our communities.

“We are delighted to be a partner in the Fiddler’s Green project and look forward to finding out what is to be included in the future displays.”

The ‘art stop’ is one of a number of improvements around the Fish Quay, which have been completed through the Coastal Community Team.

The Coastal Community Team is a local partnership made up of North Tyneside Council and a range of local interest groups, businesses and stakeholders from the community. The team delivered the brand new bus shelter before the artwork was installed.

Coun Bruce Pickard, North Tyneside Council’s Deputy Mayor and Coastal Community Team member, said: “These are exciting times for the Fish Quay – this is an area that is really on the up.

“Alongside our partners we have worked hard to deliver these improvements, which I am sure residents and visitors alike will appreciate.”