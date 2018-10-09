North Shields business finding things are sew good

Things are looking sew good for one of North Shields’ most popular businesses.

Camden Clothing Alterations has been in the town centre since 1953 but after recent success has opened a new branch in Whitley Bay.

The shop, which started life on Camden Street before moving to Nile Street in 1960, was bought by Donna Scott in early 2015. She said: “I have been here for about three-and-a-half years now and we are doing really well.

“Expanding with new premises felt like the next natural progression for the business. I have had my eye on Whitley Bay for a while now, and when the unit came up there it felt like the right thing to do.

“Opening the new shop has meant a lot more work for me but it’s been worth it. Having access to a bigger space means we are now able to work on bigger jobs and improve the selection of services we offer.”

Mum-of-four Donna, 37, trained in upholstery when she was on maternity leave in 2010, and spent five years upcycling furniture before taking the plunge and buying the shop.

After acquiring Camden Clothing Alterations she got back to doing what she loves, building on the shop’s already widespread reputation in the town.

The shop is well known for altering and mending clothes, including bridal wear and suits, as well as making and repairing soft furnishings and curtains. It also offers a dry cleaning service.

After acquiring the new Whitley Lodge branch in May this year, Donna spent a month ripping out and revamping the interior and was able to finally open in June.

Donna added: “In 2015 I just got bored. I wanted to get back into full-time work, so I bought Camden and I’ve never looked back.

“I have absolutely loved it and opening the new shop in Whitley Lodge really is the icing on the cake for me. Who knows, maybe this will be the first of many new shops for us!”

Chairman of North Shields Chamber of Trade and Commerce Miles Walton said: “It is great to see a business like Camden Clothing Alterations being so successful that it has enabled them to open a new shop in a different part of the borough.

“There is so much in the media about struggling town centres and high streets but this is a great example to show that if you get the right product and the right people it can result in success on the high street.

“And to do so well to the extent that you are able to expand with a whole new unit – that is so fantastic to see. Well done to Donna and her team.”

If you are interested in becoming a member of the North Shields Chamber please see www.northshieldschamber.co.uk or email loulaggancoaching@outlook.com