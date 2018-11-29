North Shields centre to hold three-day Christmas fair

A community hub is preparing to hold three days of Christmas fun.

Tyneside Winter Wonderland returns for the third year at the Linskill Centre, North Shields, with a host of indoor and outdoor activities.

The event will open tomorrow (Friday), at 3pm, with fairground rides and the annual Children’s Christmas Party, whilst the ever popular Yuletide Tipi will be open late serving seasonal drinks and snacks.

During Saturday and Sunday families can visit Santa’s Grotto, spend time in the Elves’ Workshop, and make seasonal crafts. For the first time there will be a Festive Farm Yard featuring goats, sheep, geese and smaller animals.

There will be Christmas stalls in Trevelyan Hall offering gifts, crafts, cakes, novelties, food and drink. Event sponsor Loca will be adding a Latin American feel with burritos and cocktails.

Over the weekend the main stage will host music and dance performances from local groups.

Simeon Ripley, chief executive, said: “Tyneside Winter Wonderland is all about providing a seasonal event for the community to gather and socialise.

“This year the traditional favourites of Yuletide Tipi, fairground rides and Santa’s Grotto are all returning, and we have added an interesting range of music and dance performances. Many of our community groups will use the event to showcase their projects.”

Entry is free, with a small charge for some activities.

For more information or to pre-book Santa’s Grotto call reception 0191 257 8000.