North Shields charity celebrates its 25th year

A charity kicked off its 25th anniversary year with a night of celebrations.

Meadow Well Connected in North Shields welcomed local councillors, trustees and businesses to the special event.

Over the last 25 years it has established a community garden and cafe, championed renewable energy solutions, worked to help local people gain work and supported those who need help.

Among its services are an affordable after-school club, specialist alcohol support, employability support, workshops, activities and more.

Mandi Cresswell, chief officer, said: “It is such a great achievement to reach 25 years and is testament to Carole Bell MBE who started the charity and the staff, volunteers and supporters who have worked so hard to help this community resource thrive.”

She added: “We were delighted to see so many people enjoying the evening and we have more great plans across the year to involve everyone in the celebrations.”

The evening was attended by representatives from Capita, a strategic partner of Meadow Well Connected, which provided 100 community Christmas lunches in December.

Gary Mitchelson, commercial manager for Capita’s North Tyneside Partnership, said: “It was a great night, the entertainment was brilliant and the food, which was catered by Kev and his team from the café, was delicious.

“We’re looking forward to being involved with the rest of Meadow Well Connected’s celebrations in its important anniversary year.”

Meadow Well Connected is plannin a community fun day on July 4, which will mark the anniversary date. It will also prepare a commemorative book about the local community, and anyone with stories or photos about the centre is welcome to share them.