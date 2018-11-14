North Shields company helping with Ireland’s booming film industry

A leading industrial trainer is making its mark in the film industry.

North Shield-based AIS Training is working with the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board and Troy Studios to develop and deliver a new ten-day professional film rigging course on the west coast of Ireland.

The course provides an introduction to tube and fitting scaffold and has been specially tailored to the equipment and environments used in the film industry, which is seeing a boom in Ireland.

Eimear Brophy, further education and training manager with Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, said: “We were delighted to work with AIS Training to provide this much-needed training for the Irish film sector.

“With no previous large-scale film production studio in the region prior to the establishment of Troy Studios, it has been particularly difficult to source riggers for film work with the right level of training,

“In fact, there is no certification for training tube and fitting in Ireland. So, following this course Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board and Troy Studios hope to develop a standard course with AIS Training that could be rolled out for the Irish film sector on a nationwide basis.”

Dave Brannon, sales manager at AIS Training, said: “It has been a pleasure to develop this specialist course. I understand Limerick has the potential to create up to 1,000 jobs in the screen production sector in the next three to five years so it’s great to be able to help the region up-skill its workforce in preparation.”

