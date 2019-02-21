North Shields dancers aiming for national finals

Dancers from a North Shields school are preparing to battle it out for a place in a national final.

The young dancers from John Spence Community High School are up against seven schools from South Tyneside and Sunderland for the Pulse sub-regional performance.

They will take to the stage at The Customs House on Monday, February 25.

The showcase event is part of a national dance festival that supports and encourages performance opportunities for young people around the country, organised by U.Dance and managed in the north east by Dance City in Newcastle.

Two groups will be selected to perform at the regional event hosted by Tin Arts in Durham, from which one group will be chosen to represent the region in the national youth dance festival hosted by U.Dance in July.

Izzy Finch, learning and participation officer at The Customs House, said: “Pulse is a fantastic opportunity for young dancers to come together and share their work with friends, family and the wider community.”

Tickets for Pulse 2019 are £5 and available from box office on 0191 454 1234 or online at www.customshouse.co.uk

The show starts at 6.30pm.