North Shields engineer earns top recognition

A North Shields engineer has been elected to the oldest professional engineering association in the world.

Michelle Johnson, who works as a design manager for Gosforth-based Wood, was elected as a Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE).

She was presented her fellowship certificate by ICE President Andrew Wyllie at a special ceremony held at ICE’s headquarters in London.

Michelle said: “I have loved being part of putting new treatment into lots of rural villages in North Northumberland.

“As well as working in some beautiful locations such as Craster, Seahouses and Ellingham, the work we did significantly improved the environment by preventing raw sewage discharging into watercourses and the North Sea.

“There were some real technical and customer challenges, which led to me being an expert witness at a public inquiry as well as coming up with some innovative solutions to minimise the impact on the community.”

ICE North East regional director, Penny Marshall, said: “Gaining ICE Fellowship is an exceptional achievement and I congratulate Michelle on her success. Michelle joins the ICE as a Fellow at a significant time – our bicentenary year.”

“We are proud to celebrate the contribution that she has made to the profession, demonstrating how civil engineers transform people’s lives for the better and safeguard the future for their families.”

The ICE represents over 92,000 civil engineers and technicians across the world who design, build and maintain transport, water, energy, waste and flood infrastructure.

Respected internationally, ICE Fellowship is the highest grade of ICE membership and a benchmark for those practising at the top level within the profession.

Michelle added: “I’d recommend those considering a career in engineering to speak to engineers to learn more about their options and to try and gain some work experience.”