North Shields firm looks to build on its growing success

A North Shields firm which has doubled its turnover is looking to build on its growth after appointing a new director.

GasTech Ltd, a specialist in mechanical building services, has seen turnover rise from £2.5million in 2016 to £4.5million this year.

Set up by managing director Craig Firth and his father Graham in 2005, the company has appointed Ross Bailey as a director, leading the mechanical installation division alongside director Allan Stott.

And in a further boost, GasTech has been nominated in the manufacturing and construction category at the North Tyneside Business Awards.

In a further new appointment, Tony Fraser, 36, has been appointed as estimating manager.

Ross, 40, said: “My background is in mechanical engineering and I have progressed my career to project manager and most recently as a director.

“We have a 25-strong mechanical installation division and I am sure this will continue to grow as we develop new opportunities and drive forward.

“I am looking forward to the challenges and opportunities that are ahead”

GasTech began as a service-based company that specialised in repairs and maintenance to gas boilers in plant rooms and in 2012 branched out into building services.

Craig, who took over the running of the company in 2012, said: “I have a very clear vision for the future and our place in the market.”

“However, the foundation of our business is very simple, to complete all projects on time, to the agreed cost and to the highest possible level of quality.

“Part of our growth strategy is identifying gaps in the market and the launch of the mechanical installation division is a great example of that approach.

“The division has grown rapidly by building solid relationships with our clients, which include Metnor Construction, Keepmoat and Compass Developments.

“My long-term plan is to establish an experienced senior management team to further grow the company.

“I am delighted both Ross and Tony accepted their positions as they bring a wealth of experience in their respective fields.

“It is an exciting time as we are seeing sustainable growth and with these key appointments I can focus even more on growing the business, with 2018 looking like another year of acceleration.

“We are also nominated in the manufacturing and construction category of the North Tyneside Business Awards and to get to the final is a testament to our team.

“I would like to thank every single member of staff for their efforts and to encourage them to stay focused and build on the momentum that we have created.”