North Shields gym offering support on World Mental Health Day

Residents are being offered the chance to see the positive impact exercise can have on their mental health.

As part of World Mental Health Day today (Wednesday), Xercise4Less North Shields is offering a five-day pass.

People will be able to work out for free from Wednesday to Sunday and experience for themselves the positive effects exercise can have on their mental health.

World Mental Health Day aims to raise awareness and changing attitudes surrounding mental health problems around the world, whilst encouraging people to start looking after their own wellbeing.

Chris Vanderpijpen, general manager at Xercise4Less North Shields, said: “The physical benefits of exercise are well-known, but World Mental Health Day is the perfect opportunity to shine a light on the positive effects exercise has on our mental wellbeing.

“We want to encourage everyone to get active to help manage the stresses at work and in our personal lives.”

People can claim their free five-day pass at Xercise4Less by visiting the free gym pass section on the website here.