North Shields housing trust refurbishes flats

A housing trust has made significant investment in some of its oldest properties.

Square Building Trust, in North Shields, is carrying out the work on 48 one and two-bedroomed flats on Howdon Road, North Shields.

The flats were some of the first built by the Trust, being completed in 1936.

In partnership with its’ managing agents Bernicia, the Trust undertook a tenant consultation process including an open day in July 2016 to collect views and ideas from residents on the various options as well as providing feedback forms to all residents with a specially produced newsletter to update on the programme.

More than £200,000 is being spent to replace all of the upper storey railings, refurbish the underside of the balconies and other external decoration and also significantly improve the door entry and stair areas in each of the blocks.

It also allowed improvements to the flats’ external environment.

Bill Southern, Chairman of Square Building Trust, said: “We pride ourselves on being a listening and responsive landlord, providing good quality homes which people want to live in. I believe these works at Howdon Road have been very much welcomed by our tenants and make the flats an attractive option for those seeking this kind of property.

“I am also very grateful to Bernicia for their project management and of course the tenants for their most valuable input.”

