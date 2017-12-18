North Shields Poly takes relay win

A local running club came out on top in a regional relay final.

On a cold and bitter North East afternoon, North Shields Poly Athletics Club fielded 13 teams in the Norman Woodcock Relays, held on the ambulance track around the racecourse at Gosforth Park in Newcastle.

Eager to begin, the stables were full to the brim with athletes pinning on their numbers. All of the teams consisted of three, including a filly.

The racers were told to hold their horses briefly before they were off.

North Shields’ Guy Bracken took the first leg, before handing over to Charlotte Penfold, who ran in the Commonwealth Games as a youngster.

Charlotte took to the front as the second lap drew to a close, handing over to Graeme Cook who extended the lead to take first place for the club in an incredible performance.