North Shields school honours dedicated pupils

Pupils have been honoured for their work in and out of the classroom over the last 12 months.

Norham High School, in North Shields, has awarded special honours to its most remarkable pupils to mark their achievements and contributions to the community.

The school celebrated the achievements of its Very Inspirational Pupils (VIPs) with an awards evening which saw pupils joined by distinguished guests in a glitzy event.

The celebration rewarded the efforts of the school’s younger pupils in Key Stage 3, which includes Years 7 to 9.

Pupils and their families packed the school hall to see more than 70 youngsters receive awards for great achievement and attitude to learning.

There were also some extra special awards given to a group of Very Inspirational Pupils (VIPs) for resilience, academic excellence, being a community champion and sporting success.

Special guests included the High Sheriff of Tyne and Wear, Lieutenant Robin Brims; Professor Dorothy Newbury-Birch of Teesside University; Kehri Ellis, Chief Executive of the North Tyneside Learning Trust; Richard Carmichael, Partnership Director for Capita; Deputy Chief Executive of North Tyneside Council, Paul Hanson and Mark Longstaff from North Tyneside Council.

David Baldwin, Executive Headteacher, said: “We have fantastic pupils here at Norham High School and we are extremely proud of their hard work and efforts.

“Many of our pupils go above and beyond what is expected of them, on a daily basis, both in and out of school, to strive to do their best for themselves and others, and we wanted to recognise that effort and commitment in a special way.

“We hope that all of our pupils will be inspired by those pupils who achieved awards this time. Special thanks goes to our wonderful guests, partners and school supporters who helped to make the event even more significant.”

The North Tyneside Learning Trust Character Award was presented to Year 7 pupil Hayden Smith for an outstanding contribution to extra curricular activities and supporting the development of his peers.

The Professor Newbury-Birch’s Resilience Award was presented to Year 7 pupil Aaron Robson Park for overcoming significant personal barriers in order to achieve.

The Excellence in Academia Award was presented to Year 9 pupil Tina Campbell for her outstanding contribution to learning.

The Excellence at Norham Award was presented to Year 9 pupil Olivia Gaffney for consistently having high expectations in the classroom, exemplary attendance and punctuality.

Chair of Governors David Bavaird presented the Excellence in Numeracy Award to Year 7 pupil Emmi Simpson.

Pc Laura Fairley presented Year 7 pupil Jason Coates the Community Champion Award for being a good ambassador for Norham within the local community.

The Excellence in Literacy Award was presented to Year 9 pupil Madelyn Wood.

Year 8 pupil Luke Dickson picked up the Sports Personality of the Year Award.

The Key Stage 3 Co-ordinators Award went to Year 9 pupil Emma King.