North Shields shop looking to help children in hospital

A North Shields haberdashery and fabric shop is looking for local sewers to make hundreds of ‘wiggly bags’ to help sick children across the region.

Ready Thready Sew, a dedicated fabric shop and sewing school in Saville Street, has teamed up with Newcastle’s Great North Children’s Hospital to help young cancer patients by offering to make hundreds of the bags for children and teenagers to keep their lines and tubes clean and safe.

Last year, shop owner Ingrid Smith asked customers to help her to make 100 bags to donate to the local charity From Calli with Thanks and was overwhelmed when 263 bags were made.

She said: “The bags were so well received that we have decided to get involved again and are hoping that local people will once again lend their support.

“We are looking for local sewers to donate a few hours of their time or any bright and colourful fabrics that they might have lying around so that we can top last year’s efforts.”

People attending the natter and stitch workshops in the shop every Wednesday morning have already committed their support, but Ingrid is hoping more will come forward.

She added: “The bags are easy to make, but make such a huge difference to the lives of the young patients.

“People can come to the shop on October 6 on Sew Saturday in the afternoon to make the bags as we have sewing machines which we are happy for people to use.”

Ready Thready Sew was set up two years ago by Dutch born Ingrid, who came to the north east more than 25 years ago with her native Geordie husband.

The shop, which sells an array of dress making, quilting and craft fabrics, haberdashery and embroider supplies, is a culmination of a life-long love for sewing, which began at a very young age when Ingrid would attend her grandmother’s sewing school in Holland.

Having studied textiles and fashion in Holland, Ingrid then came to the UK where she temporarily gave up on her dream of owning her own textile shop to focus on raising her family.

However, faced with redundancy two years ago she decided the time was right to fulfil her ambition and she set up her own fabric shop where she not only sells a wide range of materials, but runs dress-making, sewing, quilting and embroider workshops.

To find out how to get involved in the ‘wiggly bag’ charity effort contact Ready Thready Sew on info@readythreadysew.co.uk or visit www.facebook.com/readythreadysew