North Shields shop wins another food award

A thriving food establishment has won another regional award.

The Pie & Bottle Shop in West Percy Street, North Shields, was among the winners at England’s Business Awards.

It won the Best Food Business for the north east region and now goes on to the national finals in June.

The awards see businesses nominated by the public, before a number of mystery shopper visits to determine the winners.

Stephen and Victoria Bones opened the shop in March 2017 following the success of their first outlet in Newcastle.

Victoria said: “Myself and Stephen are delighted to have been nominated by our customers and to receive an award for Best Food is an absolute honour. We pride ourselves on good quality food at affordable prices in a home from home setting.”