North Shields shop wins prestigious food award

A North Shields food outlet has been named among the best in Britain.

The Pie Shop in West Percy Street has taken the title for Best Street Food at the Food Awards England.

It was presented with the award at a ceremony on Monday in Manchester.

The awards recognise the achievements of suppliers who provide the freshest products and specialists who deliver great experiences to diners.

Stephen and Victoria Bones opened the shop in North Shields in March 2017 following the success of their first outlet in the west end of Newcastle.

They sell pie and mash alongside local beer, as well as supporting local charities.

The shop was nominated for the award by its customers.

Victoria said: “We’re absolutely delighted to win. The other businesses we were up against in the country are huge compared to our little shop in North Tyneside.

“We’re overwhelmed and can’t believe it. I hope it does a lot for us.

“We were put forward by our customers and after being shortlisted had to provide evidence of what we do, what drives us forward and the work we do for charities.

“We do a pie and coffee for the homeless, the oncology department at North Tyneside Hospital, and a lot of local charities.

“It’s a big thanks to our customers who nominated us.”

A spokesperson for Food Awards England said: “We are very delighted to have welcomed such great finalists and winners.”