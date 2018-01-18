North Shields team beats the Eggheads

A group originating from North Shields scooped £17,000 when they beat top TV quiz team the Eggheads.

They won the jackpot in the BBC2 quiz shown on Monday evening.

The five players, who named themselves the Great Grandsons because they all had the same Irish great grandfather who emigrated to Tyneside, answered questions on music, history, sport and general knowledge to clinch the prize.

The men were a former police inspector, counsellor, pub landlord, British Council worker and financial adviser.

Show host Jeremy Vine describes the Eggheads as arguably the most formidable quiz team the country.

The Eggheads team is drawn from some of Britain’s finest quiz brains, including past winners of Mastermind, Brain of Britain and Who Wants to be a Millionaire?