North Tyneside brewery toasts golden success at awards

A North Tyneside brewery is toasting its golden success at a national competition.

Cullercoats Brewery came home with four awards – a gold and three silver – for the second year running at the SIBA (Society of Independent Brewers) competition, held in York.

The awards, often cited as ‘the brewers’ choice’ in the industry, are based on blind tastings by a large panel of judges, made up of brewers and other industry experts.

In total, 53 independent breweries from South Yorkshire up to the Scottish Borders took part, with the best of the region going forward to the national finals in Liverpool next year – including Polly Donkin Oatmeal Stout for Cullercoats.

Anna Scantlebury, one half of the husband and wife team which set up the brewery almost seven years ago, said: “We’re over the moon to have done so well yet again, with a Gold and three Silvers.

“I’m especially pleased to get recognition for our newest beer, Portland, a coffee porter which we brewed using Black Middens roast from Tynemouth Coffee Company.”

Head brewer Bill Scantlebury said: “We’re punching well above our weight for a brewery of our size, and the awards are a huge boost, confirming we’re able to compete and hold our own in what’s now a very crowded craft ale market.”

Cullercoats Brewery currently brews about 5,000 pints a week, each one boosting the company’s already impressive donation to the RNLI, the lifeboats charity, which amounted to more than £38,000 at the last count.

Brewing is all done by Bill and his assistant brewer Sean Hardy, who joined the team four years ago. Some 95 per cent of the beer is delivered to pubs and shops within an hour’s drive of the brewery.